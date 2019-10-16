Community gathers for March of Dimes Gala

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Jax, the 2019 March of Dimes ambassador was born 24 weeks early, doctors thought he wouldn’t be able to walk but Tuesday night he crossed the stage without any help from a walker.

Jax was born a micro-preemie on April 27, 2016, at 24 weeks weighing 1lb 9oz. He spent 125 days in the NICU. With the research and support the March of Dimes foundation provided, Jax continues to develop as a healthy young boy.

The non-profit organization fights for the health of all moms and babies and the community gathered for one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida served as the Emcee for the event.