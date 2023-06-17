ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In South Colonie this morning, Saddlewood Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ‘Charlie’s Playground.’ The park is named after Charlie Fernandez, a first-grader who passed away from neuroblastoma. The community gathered on June 17 to honor her memory.

“Try Everything” by Shakira was Charlie’s favorite song. Her teacher says the lyrics perfectly describe who Charlie was.

“I think the song that was just sung embodies everything that Charlie loved.” said Sarah Norton, Charlie’s teacher. “And that was her favorite song. Try anything. She would. She would try anything.”

Even after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma, her teachers remember how even after she woke up blind, that never stopped her from loving to go to school.

“One of the greatest stories of what started this playground. She climbed to the top of the slide while she was blind. And I was like, ‘Charlie, are you sure? She said, ‘I got this, Mrs. Norton.’ But we held her up there, and she came down with the biggest smile on her face because she can be a kid.” said Norton.

Charlie’s mother, Danielle Fernandez, says she brought up the playground while having a casual conversation with Norton about her daughter.

“I said, I wish that there was a playground that she can go to that would be safe for her since she lost her eyesight to the tumor.” Fernandez said.

That’s when Sarah Norton decided to lead the project alongside Charlie’s family and the South Colonie School District community and local organizations. Together they raised over $100,000 and other donations for the playground from the community.

Bill Lavin is the founder of Where Angels Play. He says it was great to see the community come together to honor Charlie.

“But she’s here. She brought these people here. She helped us build this playground. She moved some clouds around for us to give us some good weather. So it’s amazing what a little 7-year-old can do in her legacy.” said Lavin.

Charlie passed away in April 2021, but her family says they feel comfort knowing that her legacy will help other children.

“She was extremely strong, and she was nice, and she cared. She cared about other people. So that’s how I know that something like this, where we could make an all-abilities playground, is something that she would have loved.” Danielle Fernandez said.