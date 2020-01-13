Community concerned after back-to-back shootings in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany residents are concerned after two shootings, in as many days, occurred within blocks of each other.

Friday night, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg at Second and North Swan streets. Saturday night, a 13-year-old girl was hit by what police believe to have been a stray bullet at Third and North Swan streets. People in the surrounding neighborhood are frustrated by the violence, and seek solutions and answers.

“It’s messed up, and it needs to stop. The violence needs to stop,” Zach Garafalo, co-founder of community group A Block at a Time told News10.

A Block at a Time works with Albany residents to address issues, including violence. Garafalo says the group works closely with the Albany Police Department to come up with solutions.

​”The team policing approach that the department takes can be a real asset, and we want to continue working with the department to enhance that,” Garafalo said, “and build on the work that the department is already doing.”

​Garafalo says increased investment in the city’s youth, specifically for job opportunities, would help curb the violence as well.​

This also comes after the city announced intent last month to file a nuisance complaint against a corner store on Second and Judson that’s been surrounded by shootings and murders over the years. The store is about a mile away from Friday and Saturday night’s shootings.​

Both victims of the recent shootings sustained injuries that are not life threatening. Police say it’s not yet known whether the two shootings are connected.​

As of Sunday evening, Albany police has no new information to share about either incident. The spokesperson was not available for interview.

While this neighborhood searches for solutions, police are still working the case. Anyone with information about either shootings is asked to contact Albany Police.