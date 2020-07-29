Community Center Works to Bring Meals to Children

MECHANICVILLE (NEWS10) – The Mechanicville Area Community Services Center (MACSC), has partnered with several groups to provide meals this summer to all youth 18 and under in Saratoga.

Starting July 30th a new Meal Delivery Van will begin its dedicated purpose of transporting coolers of lunches to six sites in Mechanicville. Those sites then make the meals available to those in need.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MACSC cannot provide meals at its usual public locations, which lead to an increased need for meal delivery.

In a prepared statement Megan Quillinan, MACSC Executive Director said: