‘Community Beautification Corps’ launching Wednesday in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Pride in Albany County Community Beautification Corps” launches Wednesday, offering work 16- to 18-year-olds as part of the County Legislature’s youth employment program.

Albany County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce and Sheriff Craig Apple will be on hand for the first day of the program at Elizabeth Street Park, on the corner of Elizabeth and Alexander Streets at around 12:30 p.m.

In the program, teens will work part-time to clean community parks and other areas throughout the County. There are still a handful of slots available for individuals interested in youth employment opportunities.

The Legislature and the sheriff partnered with a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA to get the program off the ground in July.

