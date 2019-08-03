Community attends local veteran’s funeral

What was originally thought to be a small funeral for a local veteran, turned out to be an outpouring of support from the Rensselaer Community. Navy Veteran Bradford Parker was buried with full military honors at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The funeral was complete with a Patriot Guard procession, military gun salute and hundreds of mourners.

But almost, none of these people knew him or knew of him. After serving during the Vietnam War, Parker returned home to Troy and lived a reclusive life. He kept to himself, didn’t have many friends, and the only family member who lived nearby was a sister in Caroga Lake. They hardly ever spoke. A priest at St. Joseph’s Church felt as though Parker deserved to be remembered as a hero, and not buried alone.

Paul Coffey said, “Thursday afternoon I received an email from our pastor. Telling me that a gentleman was going to be buried here through the Leahy Funeral Home and that he had no friends, no relatives to be here for him. Nobody to be there for him. Could I have the society- some people to be in attendance to him at internment.”

Coffey of the Reverend Francis A. Kelley Society learned about the situation and spread the word. The situation was then posted about on social media. It was originally thought that only three people would show up, but boy were they wrong. Sharron Nirsburger, Parker’s sister explained, “I’m just overwhelmed. I can’t even explain it. I don’t know what I would do without the veterans, and social media. People say what they want about it, but I would have never known that my brother had passed.”

Parker’s sister accepted his American flag, grateful for the hundreds of community members including several veterans, local police and firefighters who were in attendance.

Bob Smith, veteran and ride Captain for the Patriot Guard riders said, “I’m here out of respect for this gentleman who served his county, and no veteran should travel to his final resting place alone. They took sometime out of their lives to serve us. We can take an hour to honor them.”