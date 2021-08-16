Community Appreciation Night at UAlbany on August 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region families are invited to enjoy a free evening of games, activities, and showing of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” under the lights at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium at the University of Albany.



On Wednesday, August 18, beginning at 6:00 p.m., UAlbany student-athletes and coaches will be mingling and taking pictures while participating in games and activities with kids and families.



Then at 7:00 p.m., the movie will begin on the video board. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie from a spot on the field. Movie fare such as popcorn, candy, and Pepsi products will be available for purchase. Fans will not be allowed to bring in outside food and beverages.



Admission is free for the evening, but fans will need a ticket to enter. To register for the event go to the UAlbany website.

Masks are now required for entry to the event.