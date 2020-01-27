Communities in Warren Co. almost out of brine

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some areas of Warren County are all tapped out of salt brine. Last week, they found out their supplier was sold and is no longer making it.

Currently, Warren County DPW is out of brine. The Town of Bolton and Lake George Village could soon join them if their supply doesn’t last through winter.

The communities started using it to treat the roads in recent years as a better option for the environment.

“We haven’t found a secondary supplier as of yet. The conversation is shifting to can we do this locally. The answer is yes. We can make brine locally. But if you make brine at Warren County DPW, how do we get it around Lake George?” said Dave Wick, Executive Director of Lake George Park Commission.