Common Roots shares plans for new flagship location

by: Cassie Hudson

Thursday morning Common Roots revealed two images for their new brewery and taproom, to be built in the flagship location in South Glens Falls.

According to Common Roots Co-Founder Christian Weber, the rebuild would not be possible without the support of the community.

The new location will include a restaurant and eco-friendly options for brewing. According to Christian, construction is expected to start in Mid-July and hopefully, completed by spring 2020.

