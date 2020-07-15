Common Roots returns to rebuilt brewery, three times the size and ready to brew

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a return 15 months in the making.

Common Roots Brewing Company lost their brewery in March 2019, right as plans had been approved for an expansion project that would add a deck and restaurant to the family-owned brewery. An exhaust pipe overheated and the building caught fire, declared a complete loss.

Now, after braving the unexpected challenge of rebuilding during COVID-19, that effort and planning has gone into the rebuilding of the whole brewery, now three times the size and, yes, with that kitchen installed.

For now, the brewery at 58 Saratoga Ave. is only operating beer pickup. They plan to begin brewing onsite within the week, and hope to start serving sandwiches, pizza and more in to-go orders in about a month.

Patrons picking up beer will get a chance to see the glimmering new tanks at the brewery’s disposal, which they say can output around 12,000 pounds of product per year.

Common Roots is open from noon to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

