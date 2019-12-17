Common Council votes to urge Albany to fund vacancy study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Common Council voted unanimously on Monday to urge Mayor Sheehan to fund a housing vacancy study.

The resolution first came about after the statewide Emergency Tenant Protection Act was passed, allowing Albany to opt-in and impose rent stabilization laws.

Those in favor of tonight’s resolution passing said it’s a step toward making housing safer and more accessible for people in Albany.

“We want to make sure that the people who have been in this community can stay in their community,” Tanique Williams, communications manager for Citizen Action NY told News10, “despite the expansion that’s going on.”

The resolution will not impose the law, but will urge Mayor Sheehan to fund a study to determine Albany’s eligibility for the law.

Those who oppose it have concerns about rent control, but Councilwoman Judy Doesschate says it’s about rent stabilization. Doesschate feels there is already a lot of affordable housing in the City of Albany, but that the new law would help that to remain the case.

The study is going to look at buildings built before 1974 with less than six units. The goal is to determine if Albany has a vacancy rate of five percent or less.