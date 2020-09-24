Common Council member introduces Breathe Act during legal committee meeting

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—During Wednesday night’s meeting of the City of Hudson Legal Committee, the Alderman for the second ward Tiffany Garriga introduced the Hudson Breathe Act. Garriga read the opening two sections of the proposed new law before asking to go through the other units with the council members and the public.

The Hudson Breathe Act section four seeks three main goals, a residency requirement for Hudson police officers, a reduction in the number of police officers, and Breonna’s law, a ban on no-knock warrants.

Garriga’s goal was to get the new proposed law put together by Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition (HCHC) and Citizens of Hudson before the October informal Common Council meeting.

According to a press release by HCHC, they are a Black-led initiative to empower public housing and low-income residents to fight for housing justice.

Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore attended the virtual meeting. Chief Moore declined to comment but had this to say.

“From what I see of this proposed legislation, it will harm the poor people of the community,” Moore said, “more so than the people that drafted it.”

According to Jeff Baker, Assistant Corporation Counsel, how the act is written and laid out is not in the form of local law and would need to be reworked.

Section five, Baker said, is a budgetary issue and should not be apart of the Hudson Breathe Act. Section five covers reallocating part of the police 2020 budget to the Hudson Youth Department, job placement for formerly incarcerated individuals, and funding for six more subsidized housing units.

Alderman Garriga called for a supportive resolution the legal committee members could vote on to reflect the changes the Hudson Breathe Act would bring to the city budget.

The meeting ended with a continuance to a special meeting next Thursday, October 1, at 6 p.m. The legal committee will then vote for the resolution of support for the Hudson Breathe Act’s concepts and resolutions for the budget issues.

