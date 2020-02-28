Committee named that will oversee the creation of New York’s first State Veterans Cemetery

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the names of the committee members that will help create the state’s first sanctioned Veterans Cemetery. It will provide dignified burial options for the state’s veterans and their eligible family members.

The committee will be chaired by Ret. U.S. Army Colonel Jim McDonough who is the Director of the NYS Division of Veterans’ Services. He will oversee site selection and creating an action plan outlining ongoing governance, compliance and cemetery operations at the planned burial grounds.

The full committee membership includes:

Major General Raymond F. Shields, Jr., Commissioner, New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs

RoAnn Destito, Commissioner, New York State Office of General Services

Rossana Rosado, New York Secretary of State and Chair of the Cemetery Board of the Department of State

Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

“It is long past time for New York to have its first State Veterans Cemetery. This expert panel of leaders will create the blueprint for this important site of remembrance,” Governor Cuomo said.

