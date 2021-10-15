Comment period for changes to NY transmission line in Capital Region

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind’s turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Though this is only one of two operational U.S. wind farms in 2021, members of the wind power industry and clean energy advocates are hoping that President Joe Biden’s administration can transform the country into a leader in offshore wind power.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The company building a 330-mile high-voltage, direct-current transmission line from Queens to the New York/Canadian border wants to add an interconnection point located in the Capital Region. The public will be able to weigh in on the addition Wednesday, October 20.

Transmission line developers, CHPE LLC and CHPE Properties, Inc., filed a petition with the Department of Public Service on June 4. Along with the interconnection point, developers also want to reconfigure a connection going from the project’s converter station in Queens to the Astoria Annex Substation.

The interconnection point in the Capital Region would allow renewable electricity to be sent from upstate to New York City. The line would hook up with a substation in New Scotland, according to the petition cover letter submitted by lawyers working for the developers.

People interested in making a public statement must pre-register online or by phone at (800)342-3330. Comments can also be emailed to the Secretary to the Commission at secretary@dps.ny.gov or mailed to the Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.

Emailed or mailed comments should refer to “Case 10-T-0139 – CHPE.”

There is also a toll-free Opinion Line (800)335-2120 that can receive calls 24 hours a day. Calls will be summarized and sent to the DPS Commission.

Public hearing information (online)

Wednesday, October 20 at 1 p.m.

Access: www.webex.com

Event number: 2338 214 7869

Password: Oct20-1pm

Public hearing information (telephone)

Wednesday, October 20 at 6 p.m.

Phone-only access: (518) 549-0500

Access code: 2338 214 7869

Check out the petitions cover letter below.