Comfort dog is newest addition to Albany Police Department

Meet Maxie! Soon she’ll be expertly trained in affection, snuggling, kisses and hugs.

She’s part of Albany Police Department’s new therapy dog program aimed to improve officer wellness and mental health while also acting as an opportunity for community engagement.

In April, Jennifer Harmon, Maxie’s original owner, donated the dog to the department for the program.

Maxie has two handlers. Her primary handler is Police Officer Kyle Haller and when he’s on vacation/unavailable, Police Officer Jan Mika, her secondary handler, steps in.

The program, funded by the Albany Police and Fire Foundation, had a donation of $10,000 given by MVP Health Care.