Comedian Tape Face will be performing at The Egg on April 16.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Zealand comedian Sam Willis will be making a stop in the Capital Region on April 16. Willis, commonly known by his stage name Tape Face, garnered popularity after finishing as a finalist on the 11th season of America’s Got Talent.

Willis is unique in the sense that he does not say a word during his shows. Instead, Willis performs with duct tape covering his mouth and wows audiences with amusing routines, using sounds, music, and laughter.

To date, Tape Face’s performances on America’s Got Talent have been watched over 47 million times on YouTube. Tickets for his show can be found here.