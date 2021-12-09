Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform at Palace Theatre in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on February 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer. He is also a two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

This show will be part of Gaffigan’s “The Fun Tour,” which includes dates in Rochester and Poughkeepsie. You can view all tour dates for the tour on Gaffigan’s website.

Tickets will be available on the Ticketmaster website and at the Palace Theatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.