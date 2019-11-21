Comeback falls short for UAlbany women’s basketball

The UAlbany women’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game on Thursday night. Three different Great Danes scored in double figures in the 60-58 loss to Boston University.

Opening the fourth quarter, UAlbany used a 10-0 run to take a 7-point lead over the Terriers. Amanda Kantzy scored six of her team-high 14 points during that stretch. BU chipped away, and scored the final four points of the game.

“It is frustrating, but also that’s the charm of this game,” said Kantzy after the loss. “You need to go out every single night and you need to play for 40 minutes, and if you don’t, it doesn’t go your way.”

UAlbany falls to 1-4 this season, and 1-2 at home. The Great Danes host Lafayette at SEFCU Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.