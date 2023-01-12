EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Winterfest will take place at the Howard L. Goff Middle School on Saturday, January 14. The day will be full of family friendly events, beginning at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.
Winterfest is open to the public and general admission is free. There will be fees for the pancake breakfast, crafts, and raffles.
Check out the full schedule below!
- Goff Middle School’s Famous Pancake Breakfast
- 8:00-10:00 a.m., Goff Cafeteria
- Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door
- Class of 2023 Used Sports Equipment Sale
- 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Each item will sell for $1 (even skis and bikes)
- Proceeds to benefit the Columbia Class of 2023
- Smoke Bus
- 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Participate in this hands-on demonstration of School Bus Safety
- EGPD Car Seat Check
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (appointments preferred)
- East Greenbush police officers will conduct free car seat checks for the public in the Goff parking lot. Call 518-479-2525 and ask for Sgt. Herrington to make an appointment.
- Birds of Prey Show
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Presented by The Wildlife Institute of Eastern NY and includes owls, hawks, eagles and falcons
- 3D Printing Demo
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Demonstration hosted in the Tech Lab
- Drone Demonstration
- Throughout the day
- Presented by the Columbia Drone Club
- Mad Science Show
- Shows at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Food, Crafts and Bounce Houses
- Throughout the day