EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Winterfest will take place at the Howard L. Goff Middle School on Saturday, January 14. The day will be full of family friendly events, beginning at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

Winterfest is open to the public and general admission is free. There will be fees for the pancake breakfast, crafts, and raffles.

Check out the full schedule below!

  • Goff Middle School’s Famous Pancake Breakfast
    • 8:00-10:00 a.m., Goff Cafeteria
    • Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door
  • Class of 2023 Used Sports Equipment Sale
    • 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Each item will sell for $1 (even skis and bikes)
    • Proceeds to benefit the Columbia Class of 2023
  • Smoke Bus
    • 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    • Participate in this hands-on demonstration of School Bus Safety
  • EGPD Car Seat Check
    • 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (appointments preferred)
    • East Greenbush police officers will conduct free car seat checks for the public in the Goff parking lot. Call 518-479-2525 and ask for Sgt. Herrington to make an appointment.
  • Birds of Prey Show
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Presented by The Wildlife Institute of Eastern NY and includes owls, hawks, eagles and falcons
  • 3D Printing Demo
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Demonstration hosted in the Tech Lab
  • Drone Demonstration
    • Throughout the day
    • Presented by the Columbia Drone Club
  • Mad Science Show
    • Shows at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Food, Crafts and Bounce Houses
    • Throughout the day