EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Winterfest will take place at the Howard L. Goff Middle School on Saturday, January 14. The day will be full of family friendly events, beginning at 8:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

Winterfest is open to the public and general admission is free. There will be fees for the pancake breakfast, crafts, and raffles.

Check out the full schedule below!