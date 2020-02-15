Columbus twins release a music video for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Local twins right here in Columbus released a music video for Valentine’s Day. It’s called “My Last Valentine.”

WRBL News 3 spoke to Alicia and Anitra Thompson about what inspired the song.

Alicia Thompson says fourth grade was a special year for her. It was the first time she had a Valentine and the last. “I just started thinking about my experiences with Valentine’s Day, my experiences with love period and I really wanted to be able to convey those feelings in a song,” says Alicia.

Alicia and her twin sister Anitra call themselves, ACA. It stands for Alicia, Christ, Anitra.

The twins say God speaks to them in everything they do, even in this song. “The scripture,’God has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind,’and you know the whole song we’re talking about how we’ve been fearful,” says Alicia.

The Thompson twins say they address issues that everyone can relate to in their song. Whether it be rejection, fear, acceptance.

Anitra says she’s even noticed they’ve done this with their career, but she encourages everyone to shoot their shot. “We have dragged our feet and we have not put in the work that you really need to put into this if you’re really trying to pursue this as a career,” says Anitra, “but we decided this year that we’re just putting some huge work behind our faith that we always had.”

The Thompson sisters say their faith is stronger than any teddy bear they could receive this holiday and they see bigger things in their future