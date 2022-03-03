EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia High School is currently implementing a Shelter in Place. The high school says that two bullets were found inside the school.

On Thursday, March 3, at around 9:30 a.m., Columbia High School implemented a Shelter in Place after two bullets were discovered in a bathroom near the school cafeteria. Police and school security are currently investigating the incident.

The school says that no firearms have been found. All students and staff are safe and will remain in their 3rd period classes during the Shelter in Place.

The school campus is closed and no one may enter or leave the building