Columbia High School to hold small graduation ceremonies

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Columbia High School will be holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 27 on their football field beginning at 9 a.m. To keep crowds small, 10 30-minute ceremonies will be held throughout the day and is expected to wrap up by 4:30 p.m.

Thirty graduates and their parents will be in attendance at each ceremony. Graduates will be presented with their diplomas then take both an individual and family picture.

“We have been striving to celebrate our seniors as much as possible by organizing parades, senior nights, the drive-in theatre event and now with this plan for diploma ceremonies at the high school,” said Principal Michael Harkin. “We want graduation to be a joyous and memorable experience for our graduates and their parents. We can only achieve that if it is done safely and responsibly so we’re asking for everyone’s cooperation.”

“I’m thrilled that our district will be able to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates in a safe manner,” said Superintendent Jeff Simons. “I look forward to sharing in the joy of their families and seeing them all in their white and blue caps and gowns!”

Ceremonies will also be streamed live from the East Greenbush Central School District website.

