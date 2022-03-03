HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia-Greene Humane Society CGHS/SPCA will sponsor all adoption fees during the month of March, in an effort to find forever homes for all animals. CGHS/SPCA said normal fees for adoption are $175 for dogs and $75 for cats.

According to CGHS/SPCA, the shelter currently has a great selection of cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs. The shelter encourages potential adopters to complete an online adoption application for pre-approval at cghs.org.

The shelter said animals are waiting for their chance to get in line for their free adoption this March. For more information, you can email the shelter at info@cghs.org, or by phone at (518) 828-6044 extension 100.