Columbia Greene Humane Society seeking public’s help in locating missing dog’s owner

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia Greene Humane Society/SPCA (CGHS/SPCA) and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was reportedly abandoned on Warren Stein Road in the town of Cairo in Greene County.

The Cairo Dog Control Officer was reportedly called late Sunday night by a homeowner who had found an undernourished Labrador/Staffordshire Terrier mix – now named Nathan – sleeping in their shed trying to keep warm.

Nathan was said to have been brought to CGHS/SPCA where he was looked at by a veterinarian. As it turned out, Nathan is 1-2-years-old and is approximately twenty pounds underweight. Based on his condition, he had suffered from malnutrition and dehydration for many months. His exam placed him at a two on the Nestle Purina Body Condition System for canines, which is seriously thin. It appeared Nathan was abandoned on Warren Stein Road and was fortunate enough to be found before suffering from starvation.

CGHS/SPCA

CGHS/SPCA

Nathan is reportedly doing great, and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be available for adoption once he is cleared by CGHS/SPCA’s veterinary/medical team.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a dog as sweet as Nathan plagued by malnutrition and being so neglected when our shelter provides free food to anyone that needs it, no questions asked. It’s my hope that the owner will be found and brought to justice,” said CGHS/SPCA President/CEO Ron Perez.

CGHS/SPCA offers free cat and dog food to the public seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary. Anyone with information about Nathan is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300.