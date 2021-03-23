Columbia-Greene Humane Society receives $50K check for Zamboni Fund

Pictured, from left to right: Russ Gibson, Ron Perez, and Duncan Calhoun, and their Shar-Peis Nora (left) and Nick (right).

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society’s/SPCA President/CEO Ron Perez was recently presented with a check for $50,000 from Russ Gibson and Duncan Calhoun to help grow the Zamboni Fund. The Zamboni Fund is to support the shelter’s free Pet Food Bank and their low-cost veterinary clinic.

The humane society says Russ and Duncan founded the fund in memory of their Shar-Pei, Zamboni, who was adopted from the CGHS/SPCA and have committed $175,000 to this effort in Zamboni’s honor.

Their hope is to encourage the public to donate to the Zamboni Fund to make sure that no animal goes without food or life-saving medical treatment. For additional information on the Zamboni Fund, contact Ron Perez by email at ronperez@cghs.org or by phone at (518) 828-6044 ext. 108.