Columbia-Greene Humane Society offers limited services during coronavirus pandemic

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Columbia-Greene Humane Society (CGHS/SPCA) says its lobby will be closed to the public but it will continue to care for animals in need and make important services like its food bank and boarding available.

“As we continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation around COVID 19, our first concerns are the safety of our animals, our staff who serve them, and our community,” said Ron PerezPresident and CEO. “In these unprecedented times, rest assured that CGHS/SPCA will continue to care for all animals that are in need.”

Service availability

Food Bank will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who are quarantined and need food for their pet can call 518-828-6044 ext. 100 or 108. They can also email jessica@cghs.org.

Surrender services available by appointment only. Call 518-828-6044 ext. 100, or email at jessica@cghs.org.

Adoption services are canceled until March 31. Potential adopters can view animals on the CGHS/SPCA website and fill out an on-line application to be pre-approved for adoption.

Grooming services will be canceled until March 31.

Boarding and daycare will continue to be offered by appointment only. For information call or text 518-610-3232 or email jessica@cghs.org.

Health and Wellness clinics are canceled through March 31. Those in need of medical treatment for their pet can call or text 518-222-4218.

Spay and neuter services are canceled through March 31.

Donations of pet food and supplies can be left at the front door. Those who need a receipt can contact Ron Perez at 518-828-6044 ext. 108 or by email ronperez@cghs.org.

Questions in regards to CGHS/SPCA services can be directed to Ron Perez at 518-828-6044 ext. 108 or by email at ronperez@cghs.org.

