Columbia Greene Humane Society has resources to help with your pet in these tough economic times

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Columbia Greene Humane Society operates a year-round food pantry for pet owners in need. The pet food bank is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter gives away over 35,000 pounds of pet food a year.

The Columbia Greene Humane Society relies on donations to keep their food bank open year round.

“It’s for anyone who needs food, we want to keep a pet in the house right now,” said President and CEO of the Columbia Greene Humane Society Ron Perez. “You don’t need an appointment, just ring the bell and our volunteers will help you.”

This pet food pantry is not a new program and relies on donations to the shelter. They also donate to other food pantries in the area, giving out needed food for your dogs and cats alongside people food.

Perez said they had seen a small increase in pet forfeitures at the shelter in October, and due to that, they have waived the pet surrender fees for now.

“That additional $25 to $50 for the surrender fee is a burden for them right now,” said Perez. “So we have completely waved that.”