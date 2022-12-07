GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School (HVS) will hold its Winter Concert this Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m. at Basilica Hudson. The festive concert will feature all HVS students in grades 4-12 performing in the choirs, orchestras, and strings ensembles.

Attendees will hear selections from Tchaikovsky, Mendelssohn, Vivaldi, and more. Basilica Hudson is located at 110 South Front Street, in Hudson.

“Music elevates our mood, relieves our stress, stimulates memories, and eases pain. It also brings us significant joy and brings us together,” says HVS Music Program director Alison Eldredge. “We are looking forward to coming together, with warm clothes, cozy blankets, and hot drinks, to celebrate the winter season with our community through music.”

Attendees are asked to bring a chair and arrive at least five minutes early to take their seats. The performance space has limited heat, so organizers said to bundle up and bring along a blanket.

The concert is free. Donations to the school’s Music Scholarship Fund will be accepted.