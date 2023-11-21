CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want an opportunity to watch holiday classics on the big screen? Starting on Thanksgiving weekend, Crandell Theatre will host special showings for only $5!

In addition to the $5 showings, there will also be a free showing of the 2018 version of The Grinch on Saturday, December 9. The full list of showings are:

Friday, November 24 10 a.m. – The Polar Express 2004. Rated G. 100 min. Adapted from the award-winning Chris Van Allsburg picture book, The Polar Express is about a skeptical 8-year-old’s magical journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Children are encouraged to wear pajamas to this special morning show 1 p.m. – Gremlins 1986. Rated PG. 106 min. Written by Chris Columbus, Gremlins is a horror-comedy fantasy about cute little creatures who turn into murderous gremlins.

Saturday, November 25 12:30 p.m. – The Nutcracker: The Motion Picture 1986. Rated G. 89 min. This 1986 live-action adaption starring the Pacific Northwest Ballet is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet The Nutcracker.

Saturday, December 2 1 p.m. – Elf 2003. Rated PG. 97 min. Raised as an elf, Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) heads to New York City to meet his biological father who is in desperate need of Christmas spirit.

