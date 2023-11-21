CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Want an opportunity to watch holiday classics on the big screen? Starting on Thanksgiving weekend, Crandell Theatre will host special showings for only $5!
In addition to the $5 showings, there will also be a free showing of the 2018 version of The Grinch on Saturday, December 9. The full list of showings are:
- Friday, November 24
- 10 a.m. – The Polar Express
- 2004. Rated G. 100 min.
- Adapted from the award-winning Chris Van Allsburg picture book, The Polar Express is about a skeptical 8-year-old’s magical journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.
- Children are encouraged to wear pajamas to this special morning show
- 1 p.m. – Gremlins
- 1986. Rated PG. 106 min.
- Written by Chris Columbus, Gremlins is a horror-comedy fantasy about cute little creatures who turn into murderous gremlins.
- Saturday, November 25
- 12:30 p.m. – The Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
- 1986. Rated G. 89 min.
- This 1986 live-action adaption starring the Pacific Northwest Ballet is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s 1892 ballet The Nutcracker.
- Saturday, December 2
- 1 p.m. – Elf
- 2003. Rated PG. 97 min.
- Raised as an elf, Buddy (played by Will Ferrell) heads to New York City to meet his biological father who is in desperate need of Christmas spirit.
- Saturday, December 9
- 1 p.m. – The Grinch
- 2018. Rated PG. 85 min.
- Benedict Cumberbatch voices the grumpy, green Grinch, who is out to ruin Christmas for the people of Whoville.
- Everyone is encouraged to wear their silliest or ugliest holiday sweater.
- Saturday, December 23, and Sunday, December 24
- 1 p.m. – It’s a Wonderful Life
- 1946. Rated PG. 130 min.
- This Christmas classic is about George Bailey (played by James Stewart), a small-town man who has given up on life. His guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers), shows George what life would have been if he had never existed.
- TBD – An American Tail
- 1986. Rated G. 80 min.
- An American Tail is an animated story about Fievel Mousekewitz and his family, who escaped from Russia to the United States. Fievel gets lost along the way and must find a way to reunite with his family.