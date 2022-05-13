GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Agriculture and Markets announced that unpasteurized raw milk from Hawthorne Valley Association could be contaminated with the listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Commissioner Richard Ball warned not to consume the product, which comes from Ghent.

The announcement said no illnesses have been reported.

Ball confirmed that one sample of the raw milk collected by an inspector was reportedly contaminated with listeria monocytogenes earlier this month, with a second contaminated sample confirmed by lab testing on Thursday. The announcement said Hawthorne Valley Association was notified of the preliminary positive test result on May 5. They are not currently permitted to sell raw milk, pending subsequent samples with no harmful bacteria.

Eating food contaminated with listeria moncytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection affecting roughly 1,600 per year. Of those, an estimated 260 die from the infection every year. The infection is most common among the elderly, pregnant people and their newborns, and the immunocompromised.