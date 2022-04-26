HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Department of Health announced Tuesday that a walk-in vaccine clinic has been planned at Hudson Firehouse, at 77 North 7th Street in Hudson. First, second, and booster doses will be available at the clinic.

Pfizer vaccinations will be available on-site for all those ages five and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots will also be on hand but restricted to those aged 18 and up.

Those over 50 years old seeking their second booster dose are encouraged to register online. If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, or are in quarantine, the Department of Health asks that you not come into the clinic. The event is planned for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.