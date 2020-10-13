Valatie man arrested for child porn, police asking public for more info

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Joseph M. Benvenuto, 30, of Valatie was arrested on Saturday for charges related to images of sexual abuse, commonly referred to as child porn.

State police reported the arrest on Tuesday. They say it came after a search of Benvenuto’s residence turned up child pornography. The search was conducted after Columbia County Court granted investigators a search warrant.

Benvenuto is charged with five counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. According to the state’s maximum sentencing guidelines, these class E felonies carry up to 20 years total with convictions.

Based on the evidence, investigators are trying to determine whether Benvenuto had illegal contact with Valatie locals. If you or someone you know have any information regarding suspicious or criminal behavior by Benvenuto should contact state police at (845) 677-7300, and refer to case number 9200693.

