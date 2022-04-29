VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, Ruben Martinez Cruz, 32, of Valatie, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child. Martinez Cruz is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Martinez Cruz was arrested following a law enforcement tip received from investigators from State Police in Livingston, and the Columbia County Advocacy Center. He was taken into custody and charged with a first-degree criminal sexual act, which is a felony.

Police said Martinez Cruz was arraigned in the Village of Kinkderhood Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail with a bail set at $100.000. He is due to reappear in court on May 17.