Valatie Falls Hydro plant now producing clean energy

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday at 1:46 p.m., Valatie Falls Hydro began generating clean energy from the Kinderhook Creek for the first time since June 2018.

Valatie falls will eventually provide about 160 kilowatts of continuous power directly to Valatie while charging electric vehicles of local business PlugIn Stations Online.

VF Hydro and PlugIn Stations Online have been rebuilding the plant and refurbishing its offices since it was purchased in April 2020. Former plant owners Fred and Bob Munch helped get it operational and reconnected to the energy grid.

Valatie Falls Hydro plant first went online in the early 90. It’s famous for appearing in the climax of Harry Houdini’s last movie, “Haldane of the Secret Service.”

The project is Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certified, according to John Doran of Plugin Stations.