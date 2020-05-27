Valatie business woman donates 131 signs to recognize Ichabod Crane High School seniors

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One hundred and thirty one signs sit outside Ichabod Crane High School — every one featuring a student missing out on their senior year. Local State Farm Agent Jennifer Forand came up with the idea while browsing on Facebook.

“I saw that another school in another state I think did it and it was one of those things I saved immediately thinking, wow that’s a really good idea! I didn’t know what to do with it at first though,” says Forand.

First things first, she reached out to a client that also happened to be an Ichabod Crane grad.

“I contacted one of my local customers actually, a small business in Chatham — Chatham Printing — to see if this was something we could even do. It was a twofold too, because it helped the school do something great for the students and it also helped a small business as well that’s in the area,” Forand explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She says she’d already decided to pay for the entire operation out of pocket when she contacted the school principal. Senior Class Advisor Maureen Van Tassel says when Forand reached out, she was floored and thrilled at the random act of kindness.

“My first thought was wow, what a great community we live in that they want to support the seniors as much as we here at the high school want to support the seniors,” says Van Tassel.

She says they immediately got to work making preparations with help from the senior class officers and school librarian.

“We sent out an email to everyone, we asked parent permission, we asked them to send their picture, and then we had to put it together. What was it going to look like? Is the picture going to be horizontal, vertical, on the left, or on the right? Eventually we came up with this design, the class officers approved it, and then we got it all together in just about two weeks,” explains Van Tassel.

High School Senior Class President Camryn Hebert says she couldn’t be more thrilled to see all her classmates together again, at least in print.

“I love it!” she exclaims standing next to her own sign. “It features my senior picture and of course Ichabod Crane which, Rider Pride all the way! I love seeing all of the class being together in front of the school, just makes us feel more connected, even though of course we are not.”

Hebert says her fellow classmates have been just as excited as she is to have such a generous donation in their honor.

“It means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to my classmates. As soon as I posted on Instagram the signs were up, everyone stopped by and were taking pictures at all of their signs, everybody’s friends signs,” she says.

“As soon as we started putting them in the ground, people were honking their horns, waving, stopping by. We even had seniors and parents stopping by before we were even finished to take pictures next to their signs and do all that stuff,” says Forand.

Forand says she’s also been touched to see how much the community also supports the seniors, some coming out to add extra decorations to the signs.

“That’s why I love being an agent in such a small community, because everybody knows everybody and we’re all here to take care of each other and do the right thing,” she says.

“I get teary-eyed thinking about it. I graduated from Ichabod and I’m just all about Ichabod. So just to see the constant tribute is amazing,” says Van Tassel.

Van Tassel also says she was inspired to kick off an all new sign program so community members can show their support at home. The new “Rider Pride” signs will soon be available on Facebook.