CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police report that an infant in Chatham died on Monday.

They said they responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive infant at about 3:30 p.m. Although the troopers who arrived on the scene and paramedics from the Valatie Rescue Squad administered lifesaving technics, the infant did not survive.

Police say an investigation into the baby’s death is open and ongoing.

