HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two children have been ordered to appear at Columbia County probation after they allegedly punched and kicked a 64-year-old man. According to a spokesperson for the Hudson City Police Department, the brawl happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Friday, October 14, at the intersection of 2nd Street and Warren Street.

There, police say the duo was joined by a horde of other kids. They blocked the sidewalk as the victim tried to walk past, and then began punching and kicking him, according to police. Despite claiming injuries to his head, the victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Hudson City Police Patrol division and Detective Bureau jointly investigated the alleged fight. During the investigation, officers learned the children could not be criminally charged, due to their age.

On Monday, two of the children that were identified by police were given referrals to Columbia County probation for a PINS petition (Persons in Need of Supervision). The parents of the children have been notified, police said.

If you have any information on the October 14 incident, reach out to the Hudson City Police Detective Division at (518) 828-3388. City police were assisted by the Columbia County Probation Department and the Columbia County Attorney’s Office.