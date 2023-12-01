HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Hudson residents convicted of a violent robbery in September 2022 were sentenced to prison. Cain Carothers, 23, and Eugene Cobbins, 43, were sentenced to twelve and ten years in prison, respectively.

The two were accused of forcing a victim to hand over his wallet, credit cards, and phone on North Seventh Street. Carothers reportedly brandished a knife at the victim.

Carothers and Cobbins were convicted of first and second-degree robbery, two counts of grand larceny, assault in the third degree, and petit larceny. Carothers also pleaded guilty to a previous conviction of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Both defendants will be required to serve five years of post-release supervision. Executive ADA Krista Kline prosecuted the case.