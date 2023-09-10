NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police announced they are investigating a fatal car crash that resulted in the deaths of two pedestrians. The incident took place on Saturday night at the New Lebanon Valley Speedway.

On September 9 at 8:21 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crosswalk near the speedway, located on US Highway 20. The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on US Highway 20 when the car struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but the two victims, identified as Gary Sheldon, 74, and Patricia Platt, 77, both of Clarksburg, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.