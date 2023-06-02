CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Come and test drive a bus at the Chatham Central School District transportation job fair on Saturday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 27. The job fair will take place at Chatham Middle School, located at 50 Woodbridge Avenue, with Saturday’s event starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. On Tuesday, June 27, the event will start at 8 a.m. and end at noon.

Chatham is hiring bus drivers, starting at $22.67 an hour, and bus attendants, starting at $21.67 an hour, with no experience needed and paid training provided. The job fairs will offer on-the-spot interviews and offer opportunities for job seekers to test drive the busses.