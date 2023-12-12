HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A multiple-county initiative to create safe driving among teenagers will be announced Tuesday at the Columbia County DMV at 10 a.m. Columbia County Clerk Holly Tanner will announce the effort that will provide parents and guardians with resources to help their teens develop good driving habits to support them as they learn to drive.

The initiative is based on research that shows the risks teens face while on the road, such as distracted driving, impaired driving, and passenger influence. The effort will look to reduce teen crashes and fatalities, improve traffic safety, and more.

According to Columbia County, dialing a phone while driving increases the risk of teen crashes by six times. Also, adolescent drivers are 3.95 times more likely to engage in risky driving, and driving while texting increases the risk of teen crashes by 23 times.