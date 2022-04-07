VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident at the Icabod Crane Central School District. The incident happened on April 6 around 11:30 a.m.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said a group of students reported a concerning social media post. The high school then went into a shelter in place and the primary and middle schools were put on lock out.

Police said they were able to quickly identify the source of the post and conduct a thorough investigation. The New York State Police and the Albany Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Several canines were brought in to sweep the school to ensure there was no threat. Police said the schools were reopened shortly after the regular daily dismissal.

“I credit the quick and successful resolution of this incident to the dedication and hard work of the men and woman of the Sheriff’s Office and the multiple agencies that responded. I would also like to thank the school district staff and students for their patience, and cooperation which assisted greatly in allowing law enforcement to ensure the safety of the campus,” said Sheriff Donald Krapf.