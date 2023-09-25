COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket has been sold in Columbia County. The New York Lottery said the winning ticket was sold for the September 23 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

The winning was worth $34,210. It was sold at the Sunoco Mart at 1678 Church Street in Copake.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39 and the drawing is televised daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to support education in the state. If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.