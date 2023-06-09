The Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge will celebrate Flag Day on June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lodge. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

STUYVESANT FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stuyvesant Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sunday. The VFW offers veterans a place to connect with others who have similar experiences, as well as a place to seek assistance, talk, or hang out and relax.

The VFW serves 82 members with an average age of 67. 52 of which are 70 or older. The VFW is always actively recruiting new veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to keep its tradition of serving and helping veterans alive.

An annual clambake will be held on the first Sunday of August as well.