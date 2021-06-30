Storm damage in the Town of Canaan

CAANAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday night in the town of Canaan, crews had to remove downed trees and wires on Route 22 near Beebes Pond Road after a strong storm moved through quickly.

“It was very heavy duty,” said Marvin Raidman, who lives in Canaan. “Really heavy duty. Lots of lightening, thunder, wind. Lot of damage to trees, wires.”

Roughly seven roads had to be closed.

“I was on my way down Beebes Pond Road to meet up with my wife over down at our dumpster when a tree came down when a tree came down, took out the front windshield and the hood of my car and a little bit of glass but nothing too bad,” explained Jesse Boyles, who also lives in Canaan.

Jesse Boyles said luckily his family was not in the car with him when the damage happened. After seeing the traffic lights out at this intersection where Route 22 meets Route 295, Boyles decided to help redirect traffic.

“Anybody who was coming around here or was in this immediate area, was pretty much blocked in here,” said Boyles. “The only other way to go is north on 22 for about 5 miles, which is another 10 minute drive out of your way. And if you’re going over to here, you’re gonna have to head west on 20, that’s gonna being you an hour drive just to go 5 minutes.”

NYSEG also responded to the area. Some neighbors lost power.

“I got a message from NYSEG that my house lost power,” said Raidman. We’re one of the lucky ones.”

A majority of the roads have since reopened.