State police shoot woman who aimed at them in Columbia County

Columbia County
Posted: / Updated:

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to New York State Police, they shot and injured a woman who pointed a “long gun” at troopers.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on State Route 22 in New Lebanon, where someone was reportedly suicidal. While interacting with the subject, police say she pointed the weapon at them.

According to police, “A member of the state police fired from a division-issued shotgun and the subject was shot in the abdomen.”

Police reported no other injuries. They rendered medical aid to the woman before she was taken to Albany Medical Center. So far, no arrests or charges have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire