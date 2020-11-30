State police investigating possible hate crime in Kinderhook

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Columbia County are investigating a possible hate crime in Kinderhook.

They began investigating on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., when they received a report of a suspicious sign on a public road. The handwritten sign contained “biased speech,” and had been taped onto a public roadsign between Fairway Drive and Novak Road on State Route 203.

If your or someone you know has any information, contact state police at (845) 677-7300, and refer to case no. 9951452.