State Police in Hudson holding annual toy drive

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police from Troop K, Zone 1 are holding their Annual Holiday Toy Drive until December 6. They’re accepting new, unwrapped toy donations dropped off at their Livingston headquarters at 3353 State Route 9 in Hudson, across from Hannaford.

Donations will be distributed to local families in need, making the holiday season brighter for kids in the community. Unlike in previous years, they will not hold an open house in light of the pandemic. Call (518) 851-2001 for more information.

State Police in Livingston want to highlight Herrington’s, a supplier of building materials, for their generous donation of gifts. “The Toy Drive would not be as successful without such support from the community,” read a statement from state police.