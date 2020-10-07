State Police charge mother for death of Columbia County 21-month-old

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of Sareese M. Stewart, age 30, of Greenport on Tuesday, stemming from the death of a 21-month-old.

In late June, state police, EMS, and the Greenport Police Department responded to Ten Broeck Lane for a reported unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Police say their resulting investigation, alongside the District Attorney and Coroner’s Office, determined that Sareese recklessly caused the death of her child.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston charged Stewart with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony that carries a maximum potential sentence of 15 years if she’s convicted. She is scheduled to appear in Columbia County Court on Thursday at 9:3 a.m.

