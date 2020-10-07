State Police charge mother for death of Columbia County 21-month-old

Columbia County
Posted: / Updated:

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of Sareese M. Stewart, age 30, of Greenport on Tuesday, stemming from the death of a 21-month-old.

In late June, state police, EMS, and the Greenport Police Department responded to Ten Broeck Lane for a reported unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Police say their resulting investigation, alongside the District Attorney and Coroner’s Office, determined that Sareese recklessly caused the death of her child.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston charged Stewart with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony that carries a maximum potential sentence of 15 years if she’s convicted. She is scheduled to appear in Columbia County Court on Thursday at 9:3 a.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report