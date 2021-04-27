SLIDESHOW: Art Omi in Ghent, N.Y.

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson stops by Art Omi in Columbia County. Situated on 120 acres in the Hudson Valley, Art Omi showcases more than 60 large-scale pieces of work in nature by contemporary artists and architects, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery.

In this slideshow, take a look at their current gallery exhibit and some of the more than 60 pieces on display.

Art Omi welcomes the public to its events and grounds free of charge, and is open daily. To help maintain social distancing guidelines, they ask visitors to register a date and time on the weekends.