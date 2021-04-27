SLIDESHOW: Art Omi in Ghent, N.Y.

  • Situated on 120 acres in the Hudson Valley, Art Omi in Ghent, N.Y. showcases more than 60 large-scale pieces of work in nature by contemporary artists and architects, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery.
  • Standing at over thirty feet tall, Olaf Breuning's Clouds is one of the first pieces to greet you at Art Omi.
  • Inspired by the artist's visits to Art Omi, Rob Fischer's Omi Pond House is a site-specific sculptural installation created in response to the distinct environment of the pond that activates the aquatic space at Art Omi for the first time.
  • Day Trip by Sarah Braman
  • Will Ryman's Pac-Lab, is a series of walls and pathways designed to mimic a video game maze in large-scale, which visitors can enter and navigate. Ryman hand-sculpted the walls of the maze in clay, creating the effect of a primitive monument; each wall is painted a bold primary color (colors that recall our childhood associations of art-making, as well as the paintings of Piet Mondrian).
  • Oculi, constructed from two reconfigured 40-year-old metal grain bins, is created by Aleksandr Mergold and his design practice, Austin+Mergold (A+M) in collaboration with artist Maria Park and structural engineers Chris Earls and Scott Hughes.
  • The interior walls are painted with the colors of the daytime sky, inviting viewers to wander below the structure to find a moment when the paint and the sky colors become one.
  • ReActor is the newest work in an experimental, performative series of "social relationship architecture" designed and built by internationally renowned architect-artist duo Alex Schweder + Ward Shelley.
  • Blast Furnace is a 40-foot-tall maze-like structure comprised of pipes, conveyor elevators, staircases, and mezzanines.
  • Located in the Benenson, when is brunch is an exhibition of sculptures, paintings and objects in-between by Kianja Strobert. Center
  • Bernar Venet, Arcs in Disorder: 4 Arcs x 5, and 83.5 Degree Diagonal Line
  • Agustina Woodgate, The Source I - IV
  • Forrest Myers, Valledor

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson stops by Art Omi in Columbia County. Situated on 120 acres in the Hudson Valley, Art Omi showcases more than 60 large-scale pieces of work in nature by contemporary artists and architects, plus a 1,500 square foot gallery.

In this slideshow, take a look at their current gallery exhibit and some of the more than 60 pieces on display.

Art Omi welcomes the public to its events and grounds free of charge, and is open daily. To help maintain social distancing guidelines, they ask visitors to register a date and time on the weekends.

